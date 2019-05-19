

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for weapons offences and assault after an altercation at a Dartmouth pizza shop.

Police say at approximately 12:42 a.m. Sunday, a male entered Roberts Pizza on 364 Windmill Rd. with a firearm.

They say the man made comments looking for another man who was not in the business, before getting into an altercation with an employee. The employee received a minor injury and was treated by EHS at the scene.

Police say that a short time later, a 29-year-old man was arrested in the 300 block of Windmill Road for weapons offences and assault.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information about the incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.