Man arrested, firearm seized after investigation in Sipekne’katik: N.S. RCMP

A man has been arrested in connection with a firearms investigation after police searched a home in Sipekne’katik, N.S., on Friday.

Police say in a news release issued Sunday that officers executed a search warrant on a home on Meadowbrook Road as part of a firearms investigation and allegedly found a total of seven firearms, including two prohibited firearms, as well as magazines, ammunition, a quantity of liquid and edible psilocybin, and some contraband tobacco.

Officers also arrested a 34-year-old man for firearm offences at the home, but he was later released pending a future court appearance.

The investigation is still ongoing.

