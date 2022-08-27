Man arrested following altercation at Cole Harbour, N.S., home

A Nova Scotia man is facing several charges following an altercation at a home in Cole Harbour on Friday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of an altercation and mischief at a home on Dalkeith Court.

Officers learned that a 70-year-old man had been in an altercation with a 22-year-old man, who also damaged the home. The man then fled on foot.

Police, along with police dogs, searched the area and found the man nearby. Police say he was arrested just before 2:30 p.m. in Dartmouth after a foot persuit.

Xavier Denomme, of Cole Harbour, remains in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday. He faces charges of mischief, resisting arrest and breach of a court order. Denomme also has outstanding arrest warrants from previous incidents.

According to police, both men know each other and no one was injured during Friday's incident.

The investigation is ongoing.