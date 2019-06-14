

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested for impaired driving after a school bus left the road in Chipman, N.B.

The RCMP received a report shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday that a school bus had left Lilloet Drive and ended up in the ditch.

Video obtained by CTV Atlantic appears to show smoke billowing from the school bus as it attempts to drive out of the ditch.

When police arrived on scene, the bus was already being towed from the scene.

Police say the driver was the only person on the bus at the time.

The 63-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving at a residence on Maple Avenue a short time later.

He was released on a promise to appear in Burton provincial court on Sept. 23.

Police say the man’s driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days.