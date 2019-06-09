

CTV Atlantic





A man has been arrested for impaired driving after a woman was struck and killed in Pictou Landing, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Pictou Landing Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the 50-year-old pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene. She was from Pictou Landing.

The driver wasn’t injured and was arrested at the scene for impaired driving causing death.

Police say charges are pending.

The 32-year-old Pictou Landing man remained in custody Sunday.

Pictou Landing Road was closed between Birch Street and Eagle Street for several hours as investigators examined the scene.



