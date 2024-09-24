Man arrested for impaired driving in Sydney River: N.S. RCMP

A 28-year-old man from Reserve Mines, N.S., has been arrested for impaired driving following a tip from the public in Sydney River, N.S.

The RCMP responded to a report of a Nissan Altima, which was travelling east on Highway 4 from East Bay, weaving on the road and driving too slowly for the conditions around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the RCMP.

Based on details provided by concerned callers, RCMP said officers located and safely stopped the vehicle near Sydney River.

According to the release, the driver of the Altima showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and transported to an RCMP officer, where police say he provided breath samples.

He will face charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation equal to, or over, 80mg%. The man was also arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant and taken to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre, said police.

A passenger in the vehicle was not arrested and will not face charges.

“Callers gave significant details that helped us locate and stop this vehicle,” says RCMP Cpl. J. Michael Francis. “We had information about not only what road they were on and the direction of travel, but also a unique feature of the vehicle that allowed us to identify it. The information we had from the public was key to getting this impaired driver off the road.”

