Man arrested in relation to alleged sexual assault during 'rape defense class': Saint John police

Saint John Police Force has arrested a 46-year-old man after an investigation into fraud, uttering forged documents, and sexual assault.

In a Friday news release, police say they received a call from an individual in May 2023, outlining concerns of a private “rape defense classes” being run by a Code White/Krav Maga instructor. The individual was suspicious of some type of fraud taking place with the classes.

A short time later, another person came forward with a complaint, saying the accused man sexually assaulted them during the classes.

After an investigation by the Saint John Police Force and RCMP, police executed a search warrant on the home and vehicles of the accused on Thursday.

The man was arrested for a number of charges, including:

fraud (seven counts)

uttering forged documents (four counts)

sexual assault (two counts)

He is set to appear in court on January 9, 2025.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked by police to contact them at 1-506-648-3333.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.