ATLANTIC
More

    • 52-year-old man dead after ATV crash near Chance Harbour, N.B.

    RCMP Generic
    Share

    A 52-year-old man died after an ATV crash near Chance Harbour, N.B., Monday night.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Highway 790 around 7:30 p.m. They learned the driver lost control of the ATV and crashed into a telephone pole.

    The driver died at the scene due to his injuries.

    An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News