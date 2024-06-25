52-year-old man dead after ATV crash near Chance Harbour, N.B.

A 52-year-old man died after an ATV crash near Chance Harbour, N.B., Monday night.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to the reported crash on Highway 790 around 7:30 p.m. They learned the driver lost control of the ATV and crashed into a telephone pole.

The driver died at the scene due to his injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

