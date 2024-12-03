Man charged after attempted copper wire theft in Charlottetown: police

A 46-year-old from Montague, P.E.I., was arrested early Monday morning after police say he tried to steal copper wire in Charlottetown.

Charlottetown Police Services responded to a complaint of a man inside a fenced-in area of a communications business on Belvedere Avenue just after 4 a.m.

Police say they entered the area and found a man who was hiding.

The man was then arrested and charged with break and enter.

Police say the fenced-in area contained several spools of copper wire used in the communications industry.

The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in provincial court on Thursday.

