    • Man charged after attempted copper wire theft in Charlottetown: police

    Copper wire is pictured in an undated file photo. Copper wire is pictured in an undated file photo.
    A 46-year-old from Montague, P.E.I., was arrested early Monday morning after police say he tried to steal copper wire in Charlottetown.

    Charlottetown Police Services responded to a complaint of a man inside a fenced-in area of a communications business on Belvedere Avenue just after 4 a.m.

    Police say they entered the area and found a man who was hiding.

    The man was then arrested and charged with break and enter.

    Police say the fenced-in area contained several spools of copper wire used in the communications industry.

    The man has been remanded in custody and will appear in provincial court on Thursday.

