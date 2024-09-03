Man charged after guns, bow-and-arrow seized from Kings County home: P.E.I. RCMP

A 34-year-old man has been charged after police seized several guns and other weapons from a home in Prince Edward Island’s Kings County.

Kings District RCMP responded to a firearms and threats complaint at a residence just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found the accused with a bow-and-arrow in hand and an arrow ready on the bow, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say the accused was arrested at the scene.

According to the release, officers seized three rifles, a handgun, a shotgun, a bow, a knife and a baseball bat.

Brad Adam Mooney has been charged with:

uttering threats

pointing a firearm

five counts of unsafe Storage of a firearm

four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Mooney was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face his charges.

