ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged after guns, bow-and-arrow seized from Kings County home: P.E.I. RCMP

    Guns and other weapons seized from a P.E.I. residence are pictured. (P.E.I. RCMP) Guns and other weapons seized from a P.E.I. residence are pictured. (P.E.I. RCMP)
    Share

    A 34-year-old man has been charged after police seized several guns and other weapons from a home in Prince Edward Island’s Kings County.

    Kings District RCMP responded to a firearms and threats complaint at a residence just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

    When police arrived, they found the accused with a bow-and-arrow in hand and an arrow ready on the bow, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police say the accused was arrested at the scene.

    According to the release, officers seized three rifles, a handgun, a shotgun, a bow, a knife and a baseball bat.

    Brad Adam Mooney has been charged with:

    • uttering threats
    • pointing a firearm
    • five counts of unsafe Storage of a firearm
    • four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

    Mooney was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face his charges.

    For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News