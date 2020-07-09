HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after a vehicle compliance officer was injured at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border Thursday evening.

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union confirms the injured worker is a member of the NSGEU and was working alone in the gatehouse at the time of the incident.

It’s believed the man, who was working on the Nova Scotia side of the border, was grabbed by the neck during a routine inspection. He is said to be doing OK and is resting at home.

RCMP say a 53-year-old man from East Amherst, N.S., was arrested in connection with the incident and has been charged with assaulting a peace officer and breach of conditions.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in Amherst provincial court on Aug. 12.

The union says it has been fighting for better protective equipment and training for vehicle compliance officers for over two years.

Currently, officers only carry a radio.

This is a developing story. More to come.