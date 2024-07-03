Man charged following alleged assault in Eastern Passage: N.S. RCMP

A 39-year-old man is facing charges for an alleged assault in Eastern Passage, N.S., Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of an assault on Government Wharf Road around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

“Two men and a woman were on the deck of a fishing boat when an intoxicated man known to them jumped on the deck of the boat. The man then grabbed a knife, and moved toward the trio, in a threatening manner,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Police say one of the men on the vessel, a 30-year-old from Lakeside, N.S., quickly tackled the man, disarmed him and brought him ashore. Once on land, the man repeatedly punched the 30-year-old, who was able to escape in a vehicle and call for help.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Officers went to a home on Howard Avenue in Eastern Passage shortly after midnight and arrested a 39-year-old man.

Wallace Warrick England has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.