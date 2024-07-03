ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged following alleged assault in Eastern Passage: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A 39-year-old man is facing charges for an alleged assault in Eastern Passage, N.S., Tuesday.

    Officers responded to a report of an assault on Government Wharf Road around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

    “Two men and a woman were on the deck of a fishing boat when an intoxicated man known to them jumped on the deck of the boat. The man then grabbed a knife, and moved toward the trio, in a threatening manner,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

    Police say one of the men on the vessel, a 30-year-old from Lakeside, N.S., quickly tackled the man, disarmed him and brought him ashore. Once on land, the man repeatedly punched the 30-year-old, who was able to escape in a vehicle and call for help.

    The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

    Officers went to a home on Howard Avenue in Eastern Passage shortly after midnight and arrested a 39-year-old man.

    Wallace Warrick England has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon.

    He was held in custody and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News