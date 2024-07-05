N.S. man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants turns himself in: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man wanted on two provincewide warrants has turned himself in.

Zacharie David Jovitt Thibault, 32, went to the Meteghan RCMP detachment around 8 a.m. on Wednesday where police say he willingly turned himself in.

Thibault was wanted for:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

operation while impaired

operation of a conveyance 80mg per cent or over

uttering threats

failure to comply with undertaking

failure to attend court

While in custody, the RCMP says officers seized a quantity of cocaine from Thibault and he was arrested for:

possession of cocaine

failure to comply with a release order

Thibault was released on conditions by the court. He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Sept. 9 to face the original charges and on Sept. 30 to face the new charges.

