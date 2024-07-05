ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants turns himself in: RCMP

    A RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns) A RCMP vehicle is pictured. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns)
    A Nova Scotia man wanted on two provincewide warrants has turned himself in.

    Zacharie David Jovitt Thibault, 32, went to the Meteghan RCMP detachment around 8 a.m. on Wednesday where police say he willingly turned himself in.

    Thibault was wanted for:

    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • operation while impaired
    • operation of a conveyance 80mg per cent or over
    • uttering threats
    • failure to comply with undertaking
    • failure to attend court

    While in custody, the RCMP says officers seized a quantity of cocaine from Thibault and he was arrested for:

    • possession of cocaine
    • failure to comply with a release order

    Thibault was released on conditions by the court. He is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Sept. 9 to face the original charges and on Sept. 30 to face the new charges.

