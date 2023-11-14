Man charged following attempted assault involving machete: Halifax police

Police have charged a man after an alleged attempted assault involving a machete on Monday afternoon in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to a report of an assault at the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal around 2:30 p.m.

Police say two men were arguing on a bus before they got off at the terminal and one of them tried to assault the other with a machete.

The suspect was arrested and officers seized the machete.

Police say no one was injured.

Jeremy Allan Durno, 44, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday to face the following charges:

assault with a weapon

possession of weapon dangerous to the public

possession of a weapon contrary to a court order