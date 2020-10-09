HALIFAX -- Lunenburg District RCMP has charged a 45-year-old man with armed robbery following a robbery at a Lunenburg business.

On September 23, officers responded to an armed robbery at a business on Victoria Rd. in Lunenburg.

Police say a masked man entered the store and brandished a knife ordering the clerk to turn over a number of cartons of cigarettes. The suspect then fled on foot.

The incident was recorded on the video surveillance system.

On Wednesday, RCMP obtained a warrant and searched a residence in First Peninsula. A man and a woman were arrested at the residence without incident.

During the search, police seized evidence related to the armed robbery, as well as a generator that was stolen from a construction site in November 2018.

Josh James Backman, 45, of First Peninsula, N.S. has been charged with armed robbery, possession of stolen goods exceeding $5000 and breach of a judicial release order.

Backman remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on Friday.

The woman arrested has been released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.