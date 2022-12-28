Man charged in connection with Dartmouth gas station robbery

A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery that happened in Dartmouth, N.S., over the weekend.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at a Needs Fast Fuel, located at 303 Prince Albert Road, just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, a man entered the store and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an "amount of cash."

Police say officers, with the help of a K9 unit, located the suspect in the area a short time later and arrested him.

Jonathan Rex Jennings was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday to face one count of robbery.