

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident that occurred during the CTV News at Six last month.

CTV Atlantic was on location at a Halifax pub to report about the World Junior Hockey Championship on Dec. 29.

A female reporter was reporting live from the pub when a man walked into the shot and allegedly uttered a statement many people found offensive.

Police have charged 25-year-old Nash John Gracie with one count each of public mischief and causing a disturbance.

“We applaud Halifax Regional Police for pursuing this matter,” said Bell Media spokesperson Matthew Garrow in a statement. “The harassment experienced by Heather Butts and other reporters is completely unacceptable.”

Gracie is due to appear in court on March 1.



