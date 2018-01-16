Featured
Man charged in connection with incident during CTV Atlantic broadcast
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 4:01PM AST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 4:07PM AST
Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident that occurred during the CTV News at Six last month.
CTV Atlantic was on location at a Halifax pub to report about the World Junior Hockey Championship on Dec. 29.
A female reporter was reporting live from the pub when a man walked into the shot and allegedly uttered a statement many people found offensive.
Police have charged 25-year-old Nash John Gracie with one count each of public mischief and causing a disturbance.
“We applaud Halifax Regional Police for pursuing this matter,” said Bell Media spokesperson Matthew Garrow in a statement. “The harassment experienced by Heather Butts and other reporters is completely unacceptable.”
Gracie is due to appear in court on March 1.