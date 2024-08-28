Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Halifax

A man is facing charges after a stabbing in Halifax Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of an altercation in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street around 10:30 p.m.

Officers found a man at the scene who police say had been stabbed by another man he knew.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Carl Wendell Skeir, was arrested.

The 56-year-old was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday to face charges of:

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

possess a weapon dangerous to public peace

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.