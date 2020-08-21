HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges, including attempted murder, after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Truro, N.S.

The Truro Police Service responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Marshland Drive and Robie Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The pedestrian sustained minor injuries.

Police learned the driver and pedestrian know one another and they believe the driver struck the pedestrian on purpose.

The driver was arrested.

Trevor Gerald Archibald, 37, of Truro has been charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder.

He is due to appear in Truro provincial court Monday morning.