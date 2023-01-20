Man charged with dangerous, impaired driving after two-vehicle collision in Dartmouth

A 36-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and impaired driving following a two-vehicle collision in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the collision in the 100 block of Prince Albert Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a vehicle that appeared to be travelling at a high rate of speed crossed the centre line and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Police say officers arrested the male driver for impaired driving. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver has been charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

impaired operation of a conveyance

operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80mg per cent

He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.