Man charged with manslaughter in death of man in Dartmouth

    A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., two months ago.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a disturbance in an apartment building on Pinecrest Drive just after 7 a.m. on March 25.

    Police say officers found a man inside who had died.

    A man who knew the victim was arrested at the scene.

    The 47-year-old was released later that day without being charged.

    The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service conducted an autopsy and ruled the victim’s death a homicide.

    On March 26, investigators said they believed his death was not a random incident and they were not looking for additional suspects.

    Police now say the victim was identified as 56-year-old Ronald Edward Howell.

    On Wednesday morning, 47-year-old Michael Anders McKinney was arrested in Dartmouth.

    He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday.

