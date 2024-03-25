Halifax police investigate suspicious death in Dartmouth

ATLANTIC
    Halifax police investigate a suspicious death in Dartmouth, N.S. (Source: Joel LeBlanc/CTV News Atlantic) Halifax police investigate a suspicious death in Dartmouth, N.S. (Source: Joel LeBlanc/CTV News Atlantic)
    The Halifax Regional Police is investigating a suspicious death in Dartmouth Monday morning.

    According to a police news release, officers received a report of a disturbance at a Pinecrest Drive apartment building around 7:10 a.m. Police found an adult male dead in the building and arrested a 47-year-old man at the scene.

    Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

