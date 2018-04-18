Featured
Man charged with second-degree murder in Dartmouth homicide
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Dartmouth on April 16, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 9:06AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 10:21AM ADT
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to an apartment above a business in the 0-100 block of Portland Street around 8:49 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a man was in medical distress.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Darren Clyde Reid of Dartmouth. Police say his death has been ruled a homicide.
Patrol members arrested a 68-year-old Dartmouth man at the scene Monday evening. Joseph Noel Landry has been charged with second-degree murder and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday morning.
Police say the incident isn’t a random act as Reid and Landry knew each other.