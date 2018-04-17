

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth man is in custody following a homicide Monday night.

Police responded to an apartment in the 0-100 block of Portland Street around 8:49 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a man was in medical distress.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and that Tuesday’s autopsy results ruled the death a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Darren Clyde Reid, 52, of Dartmouth.

A 68-year-old Dartmouth man was arrested at the scene Monday night.

He remains in custody and police say charges are expected.

Investigators say this is not a random act as the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.