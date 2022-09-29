Man charged with weapons, drug offences following search of home: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man with weapons and drug offences following a search of a Halifax residence on Wednesday.

Members of the Drug Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division conducted a search of a residence in the 5500 block of Cogswell Street in Halifax around 4:30 p.m.

Police say investigators seized a loaded firearm, ammunition, cash and a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl.

A man was arrested at the residence without incident, according to a news release from Halifax police.

Justin Muir, 44, has been charged with:

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

possession of a firearm obtained by crime

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession of a firearm

storing a firearm contrary to the regulations

unsafe storage of a firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a court order

two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking

Muir was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday.