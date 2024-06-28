Man dead after early morning hit and run on Friday in Truro, N.S.

Truro police is investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian early Friday morning.

According to police, a 40-year-old male was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of King Street and Duke Street in Truro at around 1:18 a.m.

“The victim’s identity if being withheld pending notification of his family,” said the Truro police in a news release Friday.

The vehicle involved in the incident has since been seized, but it was identified as a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra with a Nova Scotia license place reading “HBC 115.” The vehicle’s front end was damaged significantly in the event.

The investigation is still ongoing, but chief of police, Dave MacNeil, said any information helps.

“We urge anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle or has any relevant camera footage from the area after midnight last night to contact the Truro Police Service immediately at 902-895-5351," said MacNeil in the Friday release.

