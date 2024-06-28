ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man dead after early morning hit and run on Friday in Truro, N.S.

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    Truro police is investigating a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian early Friday morning.

    According to police, a 40-year-old male was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of King Street and Duke Street in Truro at around 1:18 a.m.

    “The victim’s identity if being withheld pending notification of his family,” said the Truro police in a news release Friday.

    The vehicle involved in the incident has since been seized, but it was identified as a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra with a Nova Scotia license place reading “HBC 115.” The vehicle’s front end was damaged significantly in the event.

    The investigation is still ongoing, but chief of police, Dave MacNeil, said any information helps.

    “We urge anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle or has any relevant camera footage from the area after midnight last night to contact the Truro Police Service immediately at 902-895-5351," said MacNeil in the Friday release.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News