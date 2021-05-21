HALIFAX -- A 21-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries after being shot in downtown Halifax Friday, and police have arrested three people they say are suspects.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of gunshots just before 8:30 p.m. at an intersection in the 1200 block of Barrington Street.

Multiple officers responded, and found the man who, at the time, had life-threatening injuries. Police originally didn't provide a suspect description, but have since arrested three adults.

After being rushed to hospital, three hours later the man died.

Police say a 21 year old man died last night after being shot shortly before 8:30 on Barrington St. This is the 19th shooting and 4th homicide Halifax Police have responded to in 2021. All victims have been men in their 20s. — Sarah Plowman (@SarahPlowmanCTV) May 22, 2021

The case is now being investigated as a homicide. Police are not releasing the name of the deceased until his next of kin are notified.

Barrington street was blocked off between Bishop and South streets, but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers, but say they are not looking for any other suspects.