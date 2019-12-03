HALIFAX -- A man has died after his car collided with an ambulance on Highway 101 in Kentville, N.S.

The RCMP responded to the head-on collision between exits 13 and 14 around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the car was travelling west when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the eastbound ambulance.

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the ambulance were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 101 was closed between exits 13 and 14 for several hours Tuesday. It has since reopened.

Police say they are investigating the crash.