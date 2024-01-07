Man dies after crashing snowmobile into tree in Cape Breton: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP says a 48-year-old Inverness man has died after a snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley.
Police say the man was operating a snowmobile on a marked trail when he struck a tree Friday morning.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital and then transferred to St. Martha's Regional Hospital.
He died of his injuries in hospital.
Inverness County District RCMP responded to the crash around 10:15 a.m. Friday with assistance from local officials and a snowmobile club.
Police say the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian travellers should check connecting flights after grounding of Boeing Max 9
Canadian air travellers will be largely unaffected by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max 9 airplane, but they may want to double-check their itineraries all the same.
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
BREAKING Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach for Germany, has died at 78
Franz Beckenbauer, the German soccer great who helped his country win the World Cup both as player and coach, has died, news agency dpa reported Monday. He was 78.
Canada says bulk importation not an effective solution to high drug prices in U.S.
The Canadian government thinks bulk importation will not provide an effective solution to the problem of high drug prices in the United States after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowed Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada, Health Canada said on Monday.
Apple announces when the Vision Pro will go on sale
Apple said Monday that its Vision Pro mixed reality headset will be available for purchase in the United States beginning on February 2, with pre-orders beginning on January 19.
MacKinnon sworn in as new government House leader as Gould goes on leave
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
U.S. company says its moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem
A private company said Monday its moon landing is in jeopardy after a propulsion problem prevented the newly launched spacecraft from pointing toward the sun for power.
Australian police seize lizards worth US$800,000 from alleged smugglers
Police in Australia have dismantled what they believe is a smuggling ring that was attempting to export native lizards and reptiles worth more than 1.2 million Australian dollars (IS$800,000) to Hong Kong.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
A bystander's car was hit by a bullet in and seized by Peel police. He had to pay over $600 to get it back
An employee of a Mississauga nightclub whose car was struck by a bullet and seized by police after a fatal shooting last month said he was “shocked” when he had to pay more than $600 to get the vehicle back.
-
Toronto police say suspect recently identified in 41-year-old cold case died just months ago
Toronto Police say they have identified a suspect who has since died in connection with a cold case that's over four decades old.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Maple Leafs sign Nylander to 8-year, US$92 million extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Calgary
-
Several injured during incident at Calgary Sikh temple
Multiple people were hurt during what Calgary police are calling a disturbance at the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday night.
-
'Growing sense of concern': Albertans worried over rising debt loads, report says
Albertans are the most concerned about the pressures of household debt, with seven in 10 residents in the province anxious about their own bills, new data shows.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Intense cold weather on the way, with daytime highs 26 degrees below average
This past weekend’s colder temperatures and snow can be considered a teaser for what is yet to come.
Montreal
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
-
Lots of uncertainty as 'major storm' set to sweep through Quebec
A major storm is expected to sweep through southern Quebec late in the day Tuesday, bringing with it dangerous driving conditions.
-
Montreal kids forced to find alternate transport as Transco bus strike continues
Thousands of Montreal school children are having to find alternative transport on the first day back at school as the Transco bus strike continues to affect them.
Edmonton
-
West-end house under construction destroyed by fire
Firefighters were called to a two-storey house under construction in west Edmonton Monday morning.
-
2 Edmonton encampments dismantled as extreme cold approaches
The City of Edmonton and police dismantled another two encampments downtown, despite extreme cold expected to settle over the city in the upcoming week.
-
Wind chill of -50, 40 cm of snow: Here's Canada's weather forecast for the week
Here's what Canadians can expect as snowfall, frigid temperatures and blizzards blanket the provinces and territories.
Northern Ontario
-
Demolition begins on unique downtown Sudbury building
The landscape near the arena in downtown Sudbury will soon look very different as demolition begins at the former Ledo Hotel.
-
Montreal teens save couple from drowning in Barbados
Two Montreal teenagers — one of whom is a competitive swimmer — are being praised for saving the lives of a couple from the U.K. after they were drowning in the waters off the coast of Barbados earlier this week.
-
Sudbury police find owner of abandoned ATV
After posting an abandoned ATV on social media Friday, the Greater Sudbury Police Service says it has found the owner.
London
-
Winter weather could impact Tuesday commutes
Difficult travel conditions will be likely once the snow arrives.
-
Investigator called in following London house fire
According to crews on scene, the garage was engulfed when firefighers arrived and an investigator has been called in.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Maple Leafs sign Nylander to 8-year, US$92 million extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs have inked an eight-year contract extension with forward William Nylander.
Winnipeg
-
City warns residents to stay warm during upcoming cold snap
The City of Winnipeg is warning residents to take care and stay warm this week as temperatures plummet to dangerous levels across southern Manitoba.
-
LIVE AT 1 PM
LIVE AT 1 PM Report expected on Manitoba intersection where crash claimed 17 lives
A report is expected today on potential safety improvements to a Manitoba highway intersection that was the scene of a deadly crash last June.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes within 12 hours
Winnipeg fire crews have had a busy weekend so far, responding to four blazes within a 12-hour period.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WATCH
WINTER STORM WATCH 'Major' winter storm on its way for Ottawa with 10-20 cm expected Tuesday
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch on Sunday evening, predicting 10 to 20 cm of snow with a few hours of freezing rain and ice pellets.
-
OPP arrest two in large cocaine, firearms bust in Orleans
Ontario Provincial Police have arrested two individuals in their mid-twenties in connection with a large seizure of suspected cocaine and a loaded gun on Thursday.
-
City of Ottawa moving to improve heritage protections for 19th century Water Works
City of Ottawa staff are asking councillors to approve a plan to strengthen and streamline heritage protections for the 150-year-old Ottawa Water Works complex at LeBreton Flats.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. stopped collecting carbon tax on heating bills, but may still pay Ottawa anyway
The Government of Saskatchewan will decide in the coming weeks whether or not to remit the carbon tax collected on natural gas for the month of January.
-
Saskatoon Transit outlines strategy to tackle bus overcrowding
The city’s transit department says it has a plan in place to deal with overcrowding on high-traffic routes.
-
Brothers, teammates, world champions: Meet the Sask. sibling duo making waves in esports
For brothers Chris and Mathew Fiorante, conquering the heights of Halo esports is just the latest chapter in a very long journey. One that began in Regina, Sask. of all places.
Vancouver
-
Winter storm coming to coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for a number of key highways in British Columbia with accumulation of up to 50 centimetres possible in some inland stretches.
-
1 suspect, 1 officer injured after carjacking and police chase in Surrey
A carjacking in Surrey Sunday afternoon resulted in a police chase during which one suspect and one officer were injured, according to authorities.
-
Economists see 'turning point' in housing market this year as interest rate cuts loom
After a year marked by caution and shifting expectations spurred by rising borrowing costs, economists believe the Canadian housing market could be in for a rebound in 2024.
Regina
-
'We love minus 25': Sask.'s Mission Ridge ski hill prepares for snowmaking marathon as bitter cold sets in
Most people checking Saskatchewan’s weather forecast will cringe when they see highs in the minus 20s and lows in the minus 30s on the way, but for Anders Svenson, the business manager at Mission Ridge Winter Park, it’s exactly what he’s been waiting for.
-
Brothers, teammates, world champions: Meet the Sask. sibling duo making waves in esports
For brothers Chris and Mathew Fiorante, conquering the heights of Halo esports is just the latest chapter in a very long journey. One that began in Regina, Sask. of all places.
-
Woman taken to hospital following collision on Ring Road
A woman was taken to hospital Monday morning following a two vehicle collision on Regina’s Ring Road, police said.
Vancouver Island
-
Winter storm coming to coastal B.C., Environment Canada warns
Environment Canada has issued heavy snowfall warnings for a number of key highways in British Columbia with accumulation of up to 50 centimetres possible in some inland stretches.
-
Documentary series to feature work of Canada's only Indigenous coast guard
First Nation filmmaker Steve Sxwithul'txw has known about the work of the Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary (CNCGA) for several years. But it is only now that his latest project, titled Ocean Warriors: Mission Ready, will be seen by the public.
-
Show goes on in Vancouver after Gaza tensions scrap play's Victoria run
Vancouver's PuSh Festival is sticking to theatrical tradition that the show must go on, and will stage "The Runner" this month despite the play being cancelled in Victoria over tensions linked to the war between Israel and Hamas, say festival officials.