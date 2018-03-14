

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Department of Labour has confirmed that a worker has died from his injuries following a workplace accident in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the accident happened just after 10 a.m. at Kent Building Supplies at 680 Cutler Avenue.

Police say the 22-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The labour department says he died from his injuries.

A stop order was been placed on working at heights at the site, according to the labour department. The Occupational Health and Safety division is on site and is investigating.

The identity of the worker has not been released.