

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT-QUENTIN, N.B. -- One man is dead following an early morning fire in northwestern New Brunswick.

RCMP and fire crews responded to an apartment building on Canada Street in Saint-Quentin shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Police say an unconscious 63-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The building's other tenants were unhurt.

The RCMP and provincial fire marshal's office are investigating but do not believe the fire to be suspicious.