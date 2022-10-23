Man dies, two others injured following single-vehicle crash in Salisbury: N.B. RCMP

A 43-year-old man from Lakeville Westmorland, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Salisbury, N.B., early Saturday morning.

Caledonia RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to a report of the crash on Fredericton Road around 5 a.m.

Police believe the crash happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and crashed into the woods.

A passenger in the vehicle died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Police say the driver and another passenger were located nearby and taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

Salisbury Fire and Rescue Chief Brad MacLeod told CTV News Saturday that the occupants "got split up to try and get help."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

The New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.