

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Halifax.

Police responded to the Irving at 2499 Robie Street just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man entered the business, produced a knife, and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect fled on foot with cash and cigarettes.

No one was injured.

Police arrested the suspect in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street a short time later and recovered the stolen items and knife.

The 30-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, breaching a probation order, and breaching recognizance.