Man faces charges in armed robbery at Halifax gas station
An Irving gas station is seen on Robie Street in Halifax on June 26, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:22AM ADT
A man is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Halifax.
Police responded to the Irving at 2499 Robie Street just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a man entered the business, produced a knife, and demanded money from the cashier.
The suspect fled on foot with cash and cigarettes.
No one was injured.
Police arrested the suspect in the 2300 block of Gottingen Street a short time later and recovered the stolen items and knife.
The 30-year-old Halifax man is facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, breaching a probation order, and breaching recognizance.