Man faces multiple weapons charges following incident in Eastern Passage, N.S.

A man is facing a number of weapons charges following an incident in Eastern Passage, N.S., Thursday evening.

Halifax District RCMP were called to a firearm complaint at a home on Cow Bay Road, near Cherylann Drive, around 8 p.m.

Police say officers learned a man had pointed a firearm at another person living in the home before a physical altercation took place.

According to police, the victim left the house before police arrived. The home was contained while officers tried to confirm that the man was still inside.

Police closed a section of Cow Bay Road and were asking people to avoid the area Thursday evening.

Police say they began negotiations for the man to surrender peacefully after they confirmed he was still inside the home.

The man surrendered to police around 1:45 a.m. Police say he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say no one was injured.

Jason Andrew Purdy, 43, of Eastern Passage, has been charged with the following:

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

uttering threats (two counts);

unlawful confinement (two counts);

pointing a firearm (two counts);

assault (four counts);

unsafe storage of a firearm (10 counts);

careless use of a firearm (11 counts)

Purdy has been remanded into custody and will face a judge in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.