ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Nova Scotia Minor Ball Hockey League kicks off new season

    The Nova Scotia minor ball hockey league kicked off its sixth season on Saturday. (Mike Lamb/ CTV News) The Nova Scotia minor ball hockey league kicked off its sixth season on Saturday. (Mike Lamb/ CTV News)
    Share

    The Nova Scotia minor ball hockey league kicked off its sixth season at the Gorsebrook court in Halifax on Saturday.

    “The goal of the league is to get kids active and meet new buddies,” said Louis Brill of the Nova Scotia Minor Ball Hockey League. “But also to rejuvenate the sport of ball hockey or street hockey.”

    The Nova Scotia minor ball hockey league kicked off its sixth season on Saturday. (Mike Lamb/ CTV News)

    Hundreds of children ages 15 and under participate in the ball hockey league, with teams in Bedford, Sackville, Dartmouth, and East Hants.

    Brill said getting the kids active and outdoors is the most important part.

    “Most of us grew up playing that sport and it seems to have faded. So we are trying to rejuvenate Canada’s true national sport and get kids active and outdoors.”

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News