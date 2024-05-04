Nova Scotia Minor Ball Hockey League kicks off new season

The Nova Scotia minor ball hockey league kicked off its sixth season at the Gorsebrook court in Halifax on Saturday.

“The goal of the league is to get kids active and meet new buddies,” said Louis Brill of the Nova Scotia Minor Ball Hockey League. “But also to rejuvenate the sport of ball hockey or street hockey.”

The Nova Scotia minor ball hockey league kicked off its sixth season on Saturday. (Mike Lamb/ CTV News)

Hundreds of children ages 15 and under participate in the ball hockey league, with teams in Bedford, Sackville, Dartmouth, and East Hants.

Brill said getting the kids active and outdoors is the most important part.

“Most of us grew up playing that sport and it seems to have faded. So we are trying to rejuvenate Canada’s true national sport and get kids active and outdoors.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.