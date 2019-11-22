HALIFAX -- A 23-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly bit a police officer while being arrested in Bridgewater, N.S.

Police say an arrest warrant had already been issued for Lucas Cory Greek of Conquerall Mills, N.S., for charges previously laid against him in Queens County.

Greek was facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and three counts of failing to comply with condition of a recognizance.

Police located Greek in Bridgewater on Wednesday and attempted to arrest him. However, they say he resisted his arrest, and assaulted an officer with the Bridgewater Police Service by biting him.

After a struggle, Greek was taken into custody.

The Bridgewater police officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

In addition to the previous charges, Greek is now facing charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

He was held overnight in RCMP custody and brought to court on Thursday. He was remanded into custody until Monday, when he is due back in court.