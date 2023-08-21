Man facing several charges after stabbing in Eskasoni: N.S. RCMP

Police in Nova Scotia say an Eskasoni man is facing a slew of charges following an alleged stabbing early Saturday morning.

Eskasoni RCMP and EHS responded to a report of a stabbing on Shore Road in Eskasoni around 4:15 a.m.

Officers found a 31-year-old man at the scene with a stab wound to his upper abdomen, according to a Monday news release.

Police say his injuries were considered to be serious, but not life-threatening, and he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The victim was stabbed by a 34-year-old man, who is known to him,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the news release.

Police say officers found the suspect on Mountain Road just before 10 a.m. and arrested him. He was taken to the Eskasoni Detachment and held in custody.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Shore Road and police say a knife, clothes and DNA were seized.

James Robert Morris Jr. of Eskasoni has been charged with:

aggravated assault

two counts of uttering threats

two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

three counts of mischief

three counts of breach of probation

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Morris Jr. has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.

