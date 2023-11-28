ATLANTIC
    • Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle: Halifax police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image.

    A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to an injured person near Spring Avenue and Dorothea Drive around 9:45 p.m.

    Police say a pedestrian, who was walking in the centre of the roadway, was hit by a vehicle.

    The 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for what police believe to be life-threatening injuries.

    No other details have been released and there is no word on whether charges will be laid at this time.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

