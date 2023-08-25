Man in hospital after officer-involved shooting: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police say a stabbing suspect is in hospital after he was shot by an officer in the Clayton Park area Thursday night.

Officers were in the Willett Street and Plateau Crescent areas around 10:15 p.m. looking for a man connected to an alleged stabbing that happened earlier in the evening.

Police say when they approached the man he pointed a gun toward an officer.

They say the officer then shot the man.

He was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say they have referred the incident to SiRT, the province’s police watchdog.

SiRT is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call them at 1-855-450-2010.

SIRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

