Man injured in early morning stabbing in Fairview: Halifax police

    Police in Halifax say they are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to hospital early Monday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person in the 0-100 block of Evans Avenue just before 3 a.m.

    Police say they found a 55-year-old man inside a home who had been stabbed.

    He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    No suspect description is available at this time and police say their investigation is in the early stages.

    Halifax Regional Police is asking anyone with information, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

