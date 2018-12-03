

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police responded to a workplace accident in Burnside on Monday afternoon in which a man had his arm caught in a machine.

Police say they went to a business located on Belmont Avenue in Dartmouth at 12:15.

“A 28-year-old Hammonds Plains man, who is an employee at the business, had his arm caught in a machine,” police said in a news release. “The man was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the Department of Labour has been contacted.