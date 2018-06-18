Featured
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:14AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, June 18, 2018 11:45AM ADT
The RCMP are investigating after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Eastern Passage, N.S.
Police say the 21-year-old man was walking along Hornes Road with a woman around 12:45 a.m. when a passing car stopped and he was shot.
The man was rushed to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random incident.
Police say they are looking for a suspect, but a description isn’t available at this time.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.