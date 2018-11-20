

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say a man has been killed in a hunting accident in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

Police say a 60-year-old man and a 41-year-old man had been hunting in a wooded area near Rifle Range Road in Belmont, N.S. Monday evening.

The men had been following a deer when they became separated. Police say the younger man shot at what he thought was the deer, but instead he accidentally caused a fatal injury to the older man.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, but were unable to revive the victim.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but they are calling it a “tragic hunting accident” at this time.