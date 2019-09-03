

CTV Atlantic





RCMP say a missing 32-year-old man has been found safe and sound.

An extensive search was underway near Bathurst, where the man was believed to be lost in the woods.

The RCMP say Donald Sawyerr left his home on chemin Nicholas Denys in Saint-Laurent, N.B., around 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say 32-year-old Sawyerr, who sometimes goes by Dave, was last in contact with his family around 6 a.m., when he indicated that he had become lost in the woods.

Police found the man’s vehicle -- a black 2010 Dodge Journey with Alberta licence plates -- on a dirt road in Little River, N.B., around 5 p.m. Monday, but they haven’t been able to locate Sawyerr.

RCMP officers, Police Dog Services, and officials with the Department of Energy and Resource Development have been searching the area. The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization's remotely-piloted aircraft system and members of the Acadie-Chaleur Ground Search and Rescue team are also assisting in the search.

Sawyerr is described as five-foot-seven inches tall and 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, grey sneakers, and a silver watch.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bathurst RCMP.