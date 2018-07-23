

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP say a 20-year-old man reported missing from Cole Harbour, N.S. has been found.

Police said Monday that Jacob Rising had been missing since Saturday and they had reason to believe he may have been involved in a single-vehicle collision on Caldwell Road that day.

Police said they believed Rising may have been driving the vehicle, but he wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived.

Police said they wanted to speak with Rising to ensure he was in good health.

Police say Rising has since been found.