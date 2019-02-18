Featured
Man rushed to hospital after falling from ladder at Halifax work site
The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating an industrial accident after a man fell from a ladder at a work site in Halifax.
Police responded to the scene on Darjeeling Drive just before 8 a.m. Monday.
Police say a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The Department of Labour will continue the investigation.