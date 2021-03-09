HALIFAX -- A 48-year-old man has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years probation after pleading guilty to charges related to an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

According to RCMP, the investigation began in April 2019 after information was received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre. On July 2019, police executed a search warrant at a residence in Blackland, N.B. According to police, they seized several electronic devices and a 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Andy Grimes, 48, appeared in Campbellton Provincial Court on Friday and was sentenced to six months in jail followed by two years probation.

"Andy Grimes has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample," wrote the RCMP in a news release on Tuesday. "Following his release, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not being around children."

The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit includes members from the Saint John Police Force and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force. The RCMP's Digital Forensic Services Unit, the Campbellton RCMP and the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre were also involved in this investigation.