Man seriously injured after crash in Mount Uniacke, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a crash that sent a Lower Sackville, N.S., man to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday.

East Hants District RCMP, fire crews and paramedics responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Mount Uniacke, N.S., around 3 p.m.

Police say a Hyundai Elantra was leaving the highway at Exit 3 when it lost control, went through the intersection across the Mount Uniacke Connector, and ended up on the highway ramp.

The 43-year-old driver, and sole occupant of the car, was seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.