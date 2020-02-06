HALIFAX -- A man who was shot at a Halifax bus shelter last month has died.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the bus shelter in the area of Connaught and Chisholm avenues at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The 31-year-old Halifax man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man died in hospital on Thursday. An autopsy will be conducted at a later date to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say the man’s identity won’t be released until the cause of death has been confirmed and his family has been notified.

Investigators have not said whether a suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.