HALIFAX -- The Pictou County District RCMP says it’s investigating a shooting in Pictou County, N.S. that left a man injured.

On Monday around 12:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at a "commercial lodging" in Pictou.

The RCMP says at the scene, a 32-year-old man incurred non-life-threatening injuries after being shot, and was taken to hospital.

Police say they believe those involved were known to each other, and advise the public of a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.